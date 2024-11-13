VinaCapital Vietnam Fund Adjusts Shareholding Structure

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and cancelled 125,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of GBP 4.354528 per share, adjusting the total number of voting rights in the company to 146,116,697. This move could impact shareholder calculations under the FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

