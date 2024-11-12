VinaCapital Vietnam Fund Adjusts Share Capital Structure

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and cancelled 125,000 of its own shares, impacting the total number of voting rights now standing at 146,241,697. This move is part of the company’s strategic management of its share capital, which could interest investors tracking changes in shareholding structures.
For further insights into GB:VOF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Loblaw (TSE:L) Shares Dip After Earnings Report
- ‘Steep Slide Is Likely to Continue,’ Says Analyst About Spirit Airlines Stock
- Shareholder Alert for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.