VinaCapital Vietnam Adjusts Share Structure with Buyback

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased 100,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of GBP 4.455627 each, subsequently canceling them and adjusting the total voting rights to 146,721,490. This strategic move allows shareholders to recalibrate their interests as per the FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

