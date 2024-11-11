VinaCapital Updates Voting Rights After Share Buyback

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited recently repurchased 100,000 of its own shares, which have now been cancelled, adjusting the total number of voting rights to 146,366,697 shares. This move is part of the company’s ongoing share management strategy and potentially impacts shareholder interests in accordance with FCA regulations. Investors can use the updated voting rights figure to assess their stake in the company.

