VinaCapital Updates on Dividend Payment Details

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has announced the exchange rate for the upcoming dividend payment in Pounds Sterling for shareholders is set at 1.2698 GBP/USD. The dividend is scheduled for distribution around December 4, 2024, following the record date of November 1, 2024. This update is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to keep investors informed about their financial activities.

