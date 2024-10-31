VinaCapital Releases September 2024 Fund Report

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has released its monthly report for September 2024. Shareholders can access the report electronically or obtain a physical copy from VinaCapital’s office in Ho Chi Minh City for a limited time. This update provides insights into the fund’s performance and strategy in the evolving Vietnamese market.

