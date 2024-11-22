News & Insights

VinaCapital Optimizes Share Structure with Buyback

November 22, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and cancelled 132,963 of its ordinary shares, priced at GBP 4.363008 each, on November 22, 2024. This transaction adjusts the company’s total number of voting rights to 145,226,321, serving as a crucial figure for shareholders monitoring their investment stakes. This strategic move highlights VinaCapital’s active management approach in optimizing its share structure.

