VinaCapital Fund Sees Increased Investment Stake

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

City of London Investment Management has increased its stake in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund to 11.06%, up from 10.76%, marking a significant shift in voting rights. This move highlights growing interest and confidence in the fund, which could influence future strategic decisions. Investors may find this development intriguing as it signals potential changes in the fund’s direction.

