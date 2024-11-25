VinaCapital Fund Reduces Shares, Enhances Value

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and canceled 94,191 of its own shares at a price of GBP 4.35 per share, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 145,132,130. This move impacts the voting rights and could be a strategic step in enhancing shareholder value. Investors are encouraged to use the updated number of voting rights for any notifications about their interests in the company.

