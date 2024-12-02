VinaCapital Fund Optimizes Share Capital with Buyback

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares at GBP 4.361624 per share, subsequently cancelling them and adjusting the total number of voting rights to 144,726,824. This strategic move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively, potentially influencing shareholder dynamics and market perceptions.
