VinaCapital Fund Increases Treasury Shares with Buyback

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased 125,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of GBP 4.377406 per share, increasing its treasury shares to a total of 6,480,431. This move brings the company’s total voting rights to 144,377,804, providing investors with a fresh basis for calculating their shareholdings. The company’s strategic buyback reflects ongoing efforts to manage share capital effectively.

