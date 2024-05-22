News & Insights

VinaCapital Fund Alters Share Structure

May 22, 2024 — 12:30 pm EDT

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF) has repurchased and canceled 50,000 of its Ordinary Shares on 22 May 2024, affecting the total number of voting rights and shares in issue. Following the transaction, the company now holds 6,182,716 treasury shares with a revised total of 152,790,240 voting rights available to shareholders. This change in share structure is significant for shareholders monitoring their stake in the company.

