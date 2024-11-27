VinaCapital Fund Adjusts Voting Rights with Share Buyback

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and canceled 95,000 of its own shares, impacting its total number of voting rights, now standing at 145,007,130. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts in managing its share capital effectively. Investors can use this updated figure to assess their holdings relative to the company’s total voting rights.

