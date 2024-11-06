VinaCapital Fund Adjusts Share Structure with Buyback

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and cancelled 77,606 of its own shares, leading to a total of 146,643,884 voting rights in the company. This transaction affects the number of shares in issue and may impact shareholder interests under FCA regulations. Investors can find more information on the company’s website.

