VinaCapital Fund Adjusts Share Holdings

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and cancelled 50,000 of its USD shares at a price of GBP 4.568684 per share. This transaction adjusts the total number of shares in issue to 147,716,879, which also represents the new total voting rights. Investors can use this figure for calculating their interest in line with the FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:VOF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.