VinaCapital Fund Adjusts Share Capital Strategy

November 07, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and canceled 100,000 of its own shares at a price of GBP 4.38 per share, bringing its total number of voting rights to 146,543,884. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to manage share capital effectively, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under FCA rules.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

