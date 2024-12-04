VinaCapital Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased 72,715 of its own shares at a price of GBP 4.326159 each, increasing its treasury shares to 6,255,431. Following this transaction, the total number of voting rights stands at 144,602,804. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value.

