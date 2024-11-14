News & Insights

Stocks

VinaCapital Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and canceled 111,020 of its own shares, bringing the total number of shares in issue to 146,005,677. This move affects the total voting rights available, which shareholders can use to calculate their interests in the company. Such strategic buybacks are often seen as a way to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

For further insights into GB:VOF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VCVOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.