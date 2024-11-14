VinaCapital Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and canceled 111,020 of its own shares, bringing the total number of shares in issue to 146,005,677. This move affects the total voting rights available, which shareholders can use to calculate their interests in the company. Such strategic buybacks are often seen as a way to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

