VinaCapital Declares Dividend Payment for 2024

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has declared a dividend of 7.25 US cents per share, scheduled for payment on December 4, 2024. Shareholders in the UK and Channel Islands will receive dividends in Pounds sterling, while others will receive them in US dollars, with options for currency preference available. The shares will trade ex-dividend starting October 31, 2024.

For further insights into GB:VOF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.