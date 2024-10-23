News & Insights

VinaCapital Declares Dividend Payment for 2024

October 23, 2024 — 07:02 am EDT

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has declared a dividend of 7.25 US cents per share, scheduled for payment on December 4, 2024. Shareholders in the UK and Channel Islands will receive dividends in Pounds sterling, while others will receive them in US dollars, with options for currency preference available. The shares will trade ex-dividend starting October 31, 2024.

