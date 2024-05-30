News & Insights

VinaCapital Buyback Reduces Share Count

May 30, 2024 — 09:22 am EDT

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited announced the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of 25,000 of its Ordinary Shares on May 30, 2024, at a price of GBP 4.83 per share. Following the transaction, the company’s total issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, stands at 152,740,240 USD Shares, which also represents the total voting rights. Shareholders can use this figure for regulatory disclosures in compliance with the FCA Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

