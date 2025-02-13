Vimeo (VMEO) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, indicating a decline of 40% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $100.6 million, representing a decrease of 4.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Vimeo metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should come in at $13.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Vimeo Enterprise' stands at $22.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +36% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Self-Serve & Add-Ons' will reach $64.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'ARPU - Self-Serve & Add-Ons' reaching $207.95. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $203.

Analysts predict that the 'ARPU - Other' will reach $1,055.45. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,010.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ARPU - Vimeo Enterprise' will likely reach $22,998.88. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20,953 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Vimeo here>>>



Shares of Vimeo have experienced a change of +1.4% in the past month compared to the +3.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VMEO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

