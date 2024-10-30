Vimeo (VMEO) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 80%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $99.48 million, exhibiting a decline of 6.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Vimeo metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other' stands at $13.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -31.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Vimeo Enterprise' will reach $20.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Self-Serve & Add-Ons' should arrive at $65.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'ARPU - Self-Serve & Add-Ons' of $203.40. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $202.

Analysts predict that the 'ARPU - Other' will reach $1,006.04. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,019 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'ARPU - Vimeo Enterprise' reaching $21,174.44. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20,848 in the same quarter of the previous year.



