Vimeo (VMEO) Price Target Increased by 7.87% to 5.53

The average one-year price target for Vimeo (NasdaqGS:VMEO) has been revised to 5.53 / share. This is an increase of 7.87% from the prior estimate of 5.12 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.51% from the latest reported closing price of 3.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vimeo. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMEO is 0.09%, a decrease of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 159,157K shares. The put/call ratio of VMEO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,881K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,886K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMEO by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 6,235K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,535K shares, representing an increase of 27.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMEO by 28.20% over the last quarter.

Thrive Capital Management holds 5,853K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,494K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,133K shares, representing an increase of 42.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMEO by 73.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,340K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,982K shares, representing an increase of 25.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMEO by 32.69% over the last quarter.

Vimeo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vimeo, Inc. is an American video hosting, sharing, and services platform provider headquartered in New York City. Vimeo focuses on the delivery of high-definition video across a range of devices. Vimeos business model is through software as a service.

