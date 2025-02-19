Vimeo Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Shareholder Letter

Vimeo released its Q4 and full year 2024 shareholder letter on its investor relations website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VMEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $VMEO stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo posted its fourth quarter and full year 2024 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at





Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month.



Vimeo Investor Relations











ir@vimeo.com











Vimeo Communications







Ronda Morra









press@vimeo.com











