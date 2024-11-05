Vimeo price target raised to $7 from $6 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Vimeo (VMEO) to $7 from $6 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said its 3Q24 revenue and EBITDA were above consensus as each segment was ahead due to higher ARPU growth coupled with better than expected Self-Serve and Other subs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.