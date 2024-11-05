Vimeo price target raised to $7 from $5 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion raised the firm’s price target on Vimeo (VMEO) to $7 from $5 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes Q3 revenue and EBITDA were again above expectations, and PSC estimates moved higher. Enterprise remains a bright spot, and Vimeo is trading at about 3.8-times Piper’s Q4 2025 Enterprise bookings estimate, the firm adds.
