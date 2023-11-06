Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) reported $106.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.7%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.12 million, representing a surprise of +5.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +183.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vimeo, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

ARPU - Other : $1,019 compared to the $906.44 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1,019 compared to the $906.44 average estimate based on three analysts. ARPU - Vimeo Enterprise : $20,848 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19,608.90.

: $20,848 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19,608.90. ARPU - Self-Serve & Add-Ons : $202 versus $191.74 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $202 versus $191.74 estimated by three analysts on average. Subscribers - Other : 71 thousand versus 74.08 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 71 thousand versus 74.08 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Subscribers - Vimeo Enterprise : 3 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.79 thousand.

: 3 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.79 thousand. Subscribers - Self-Serve & Add-Ons : 1,397.3 thousand versus 1,443.69 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,397.3 thousand versus 1,443.69 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Ending Subscribers (Self-Serve & Add-Ons+Vimeo Enterprise+Other) : 1.47 million versus 1.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.47 million versus 1.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Other : $19.10 million compared to the $17.10 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $19.10 million compared to the $17.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Vimeo Enterprise : $15.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.50 million.

: $15.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.50 million. Revenue- Self-Serve & Add-Ons: $71.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $70.60 million.

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

