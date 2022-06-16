Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) Moves 7.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $6.91. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 29.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s expansion into large businesses and new monetization efforts.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -800%. Revenues are expected to be $108.42 million, up 12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Vimeo, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VMEO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Vimeo, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR (API), closed the last trading session 2.3% lower at $6.53. Over the past month, API has returned -6.7%.

Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -19.4% over the past month to -$0.22. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -57.1%. Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

