Vimeo, Inc. Elects New Board Members Adam Cahan, Lydia Jett, and Kirsten Kliphouse

Vimeo announced the election of three new Board members and the departure of two during its Annual Stockholder Meeting.

Quiver AI Summary

Vimeo, Inc. announced the election of three new members to its Board of Directors—Adam Cahan, Lydia Jett, and Kirsten Kliphouse—during its Annual Stockholder Meeting on June 9, 2025. These new members bring extensive experience from various sectors, with Cahan having a background in media technology, Jett specializing in consumer internet and e-commerce investments, and Kliphouse previously leading Google Cloud Americas. The company also confirmed the departure of long-serving Board members Alesia J. Haas and Ida Kane, expressing gratitude for their contributions since Vimeo's spin-off in 2021. CEO Philip Moyer emphasized the potential for innovation and growth with the new Board members' insights as Vimeo continues to expand its video platform for a diverse global audience.

Potential Positives

The election of experienced Board members Adam Cahan, Lydia Jett, and Kirsten Kliphouse brings a diverse array of expertise that can guide Vimeo’s strategic direction and innovation.

The backgrounds of the new Board members in technology, investment, and leadership positions at major companies like Google, Microsoft, and Softbank demonstrate a strong alignment with Vimeo’s mission and goals.

The addition of these new members reflects Vimeo’s commitment to enhancing its governance and strategic capabilities, potentially leading to improved performance and market competitiveness.

Potential Negatives

Departure of two Board members without explanation may raise concerns about the stability and direction of the company's leadership.

FAQ

Who were elected to Vimeo's Board of Directors?

Adam Cahan, Lydia Jett, and Kirsten Kliphouse were elected to Vimeo's Board during the Annual Stockholder Meeting.

When did the Board members get elected?

The new Board members were elected on June 9, 2025, during the company's Annual Stockholder Meeting.

What is Adam Cahan's background?

Adam Cahan has over 25 years of experience in media technology and telecommunications, previously serving as CEO of PAX.

What roles did Lydia Jett previously hold?

Lydia Jett is a Founding Partner at Softbank Investment Advisors and has extensive experience in consumer internet and eCommerce.

What does Vimeo do?

Vimeo is a leading video experience platform that enables users to create high-quality video content for various purposes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VMEO Insider Trading Activity

$VMEO insiders have traded $VMEO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT RAYMOND PETROCELLI (Chief Product & Tech Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $107,592

GLENN SCHIFFMAN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $106,199

PHILIP D MOYER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 18,519 shares for an estimated $100,021

GILLIAN MUNSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,272 shares for an estimated $39,329

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VMEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $VMEO stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VMEO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VMEO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VMEO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VMEO forecast page.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO), one of the largest and most trusted private video networks in the world, today announced the election of Adam Cahan, Lydia Jett, and Kirsten Kliphouse to its Board of Directors. The new Board members were elected during the company’s Annual Stockholder Meeting on June 9, 2025. In addition to its new Board members, Vimeo also announced the departures of two Board members, Alesia J. Haas and Ida Kane, both of whom had served on the Board since Vimeo’s spin-off in 2021.





Vimeo’s new Board members represent a diverse background of experience, helping continue to guide the company in a positive trajectory. We believe their combined expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and serve our growing global community. More about the new Board members below:







Adam Cahan is a senior technology executive with 25+ years of experience in the media technology and telecommunications industries. He most recently served as the CEO for PAX, a technology-based consumer packaged goods company in the health and wellbeing industry. Adam also served as a director on the supervisory board for ProSiebenSat.1 Media, one of Europe’s largest media companies, and previously held senior leadership roles at Yahoo, MTV Networks, Google, McKinsey & Company and NBC Universal.











Adam Cahan is a senior technology executive with 25+ years of experience in the media technology and telecommunications industries. He most recently served as the CEO for PAX, a technology-based consumer packaged goods company in the health and wellbeing industry. Adam also served as a director on the supervisory board for ProSiebenSat.1 Media, one of Europe’s largest media companies, and previously held senior leadership roles at Yahoo, MTV Networks, Google, McKinsey & Company and NBC Universal.



Lydia Jett is a Founding Partner and Managing Partner, Head of Consumer Internet and eCommerce sectors of Softbank Investment Advisors. For 20+ years, Lydia has invested in and served on the boards of market-leading technology businesses, working with several of the most significant consumer platforms across the globe.











Lydia Jett is a Founding Partner and Managing Partner, Head of Consumer Internet and eCommerce sectors of Softbank Investment Advisors. For 20+ years, Lydia has invested in and served on the boards of market-leading technology businesses, working with several of the most significant consumer platforms across the globe.



Kirsten Kliphouse recently served as President of Google Cloud Americas, where she was responsible for leading and growing the sales, go-to-market, customer engagement, channel, and services organizations. Prior to Google Cloud, Kirsten held leadership positions at Red Hat, Microsoft, and served as CEO of Yardarm Technologies and Scaling Ventures.















“Expanding our Board with the combined experience of Adam, Lydia and Kirsten, I am energized by the wealth of opportunity ahead of us,” said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. “These individuals have proven themselves in their own domains and bring a host of insights to help our customers across a variety of dynamic industries. Lastly, on behalf of our Board of Directors, we thank Alesia and Ida for their contributions and dedication to Vimeo since the company went public in 2021. We wish them well in their next endeavors.”







About Vimeo







Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.







Contact:



Frank Filiatrault / frank.filiatrault@vimeo.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.