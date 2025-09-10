Vimeo To Be Taken Private By Bending Spoons In $1.38 Bln All-Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Video platform Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Bending Spoons, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.38 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vimeo shareholders will receive $7.85 per share in cash for each share of Vimeo capital stock that they own. The per-share purchase price represents a 91% premium over Vimeo's 60-day volume-weighted average share price as of market close on September 9, 2025.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by Vimeo's Board of Directors, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals, including approval by Vimeo's stockholders, and the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Upon the completion of the transaction, Vimeo will become a privately held company and its capital stock will no longer be listed on any public stock exchange.

