Vimeo Appoints Gillian Munson To Succeed Narayan Menon As CFO

(RTTNews) - Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO), the all-in-one video software solution, announced Monday the appointment of Gillian Munson as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Munson succeeds outgoing CFO Narayan Menon, who will remain available to the company as an Executive Advisor through the end of 2022.

Gillian will report to Vimeo Chief Executive Officer Anjali Sud and oversee all corporate finance, accounting, investor relations and administrative functions.

Gillian brings 30 years of finance and operational experience in the technology industry, serving in multiple CFO, board member, advisory and investor roles.

Gillian most recently served as CFO at Iora Health, where she oversaw the company's financial management and strategy, including its recent acquisition by One Medical.

Gillian has also served as CFO of XO Group, Inc., a venture partner at Union Square Ventures, a managing director at Allen & Company, and an equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley. She currently serves on the boards of Duolingo and Phreesia.

