Villeroy: Next ECB move should be easing rates, but first 'enjoy' the plateau

December 15, 2023 — 03:04 am EST

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's next monetary policy move should be a lowering of interest rates from record highs but first the ECB should "enjoy the view" for a while, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday, implying a rate cut was not imminent.

"The next move should, bearing surprises, be a lowering", Villeroy told Boursorama television, adding the central bank will be guided only by economic data, and not by calendar considerations.

"We are standing on a plateau where one should take the time to enjoy the view, which means to appreciate the effects of monetary policy", he added, referring to a potentially prolonged phase of stable high-interest rates.

His comments came a day after the European Central Bank pushed back against bets on imminent cuts to interest rates despite lower inflation expectations, telling financial markets that inflation would soon rebound and price pressures remain strong.

The euro zone's central bank intended to send a message of 'confidence and patience' to financial markets, Villeroy said, but added that recent rate hikes were trickling through into the real economy slightly faster than initially though.

"Our forecast is (an inflation rate of) 2.1% through 2025, and this will also be the case for France", Villeroy said in a hint to the French central bank's next inflation outlook which will be released next week.

