Villeroy & Boch AG - Preferred Stock (XTRA:VIB3) Price Target Increased by 36.63% to 35.19

The average one-year price target for Villeroy & Boch AG - Preferred Stock (XTRA:VIB3) has been revised to 35,19 € / share. This is an increase of 36.63% from the prior estimate of 25,76 € dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34,84 € to a high of 36,22 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.76% from the latest reported closing price of 19,15 € / share.

Villeroy & Boch AG - Preferred Stock Maintains 4.70% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.70%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Villeroy & Boch AG - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIB3 is 0.00%, an increase of 21.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 60K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 41K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIB3 by 14.53% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

