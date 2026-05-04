Villere St Denis Liquidates $18 Million Euronet Worldwide Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Villere St Denis J & Co LLC Exited position in Euronet WorldWide 244,878 shares, estimated transaction value of $17.53 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value decreased by $18.64 million, reflecting both sale activity and price movement

Change represents 1.93% of 13F reportable assets under management

Fund now holds zero shares of Euronet Worldwide

The position previously accounted for 1.9% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter; this marks a full liquidation

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What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 30, 2026, Villere St Denis J & Co LLC sold all 244,878 shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)during the first quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position value in the company declined by $18.64 million, reflecting the combined effect of share sales and market price changes.

What else to know

Villere St Denis J & Co LLC fully exited its Euronet Worldwide position, which previously made up 1.9% of 13F assets under management; the post-sale allocation is now n/a

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:CVX: $40.36 million (4.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:LGND: $37.71 million (4.2% of AUM)

NYSE:JPM: $37.69 million (4.2% of AUM)

NYSE:V: $34.93 million (3.9% of AUM)

NYSE:LMT: $32.86 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of April 29, 2026, Euronet Worldwide shares were priced at $75.33, down 25.4% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 53.69 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.34 billion Net Income (TTM) $308.6 million Price (as of market close 2026-04-29) $75.33 One-Year Price Change -25.36%

Company snapshot

Euronet Worldwide operates a global payments infrastructure, managing over 42,000 ATMs and hundreds of thousands of POS terminals across multiple regions. Its diversified business model spans electronic fund transfers, prepaid product distribution, and money transfer services, enabling the company to capture transaction fees from both institutional and retail clients.

The company generates revenue through transaction-based fees from its ATM/POS networks, payment processing, and money transfer services, supported by extensive global infrastructure and technology platforms.

Euronet's scale, technology assets, and broad customer base support its position as a leading provider of electronic payment and money movement solutions worldwide. Its primary customers include financial institutions, retailers, merchants, agents, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Euronet Worldwide operates as a global money-movement company with three main business lines: electronic funds transfer, prepaid and digital distribution, and money transfer. This structure makes the stock more complex than a typical payments network, since ATM activity, merchant acquiring, retailer distribution, and foreign exchange all influence results in different ways.

The key question for Euronet is whether transaction growth is leading to higher profits across these areas. Electronic funds transfers gain from ATM activity, merchant acquiring, infrastructure services, and banking partnerships. Money Transfer depends on the health of specific remittance corridors, where volume growth, pricing, and digital adoption do not always move together. Epay adds a different layer through prepaid and digital distribution, which is tied more closely to retailer networks and consumer payment behavior. Together, those businesses give Euronet more than one path to growth, but they also make profitability sensitive to regional demand, currency swings, and compliance costs.

For investors, Euronet is less about a single payments theme and more about whether its transaction networks can deliver consistent earnings across regions and product lines. The opportunity is that scale and cross-border activity can support growth if volumes translate into better margins. The risk is that pressure in one part of the business, such as money transfer pricing or weaker regional demand, can offset gains elsewhere, thus making results harder to read than those of simpler payment-network companies.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron, Euronet Worldwide, JPMorgan Chase, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.