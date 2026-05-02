Villere St Denis Dumps 134,000 Tidewater (TDW) Shares Worth $9.3 Million

Key Points

Sold 134,355 shares of Tidewater; estimated transaction value $9.34 million (based on mean unadjusted close in first quarter 2026)

Quarter-end position value fell by $2.89 million, reflecting both trading and price movement

Represents a 1.0% change in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 292,866 shares, valued at $24.47 million

Tidewater now makes up 2.7% of the firm’s 13F assets, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated April 30, 2026, Villere St Denis J & Co LLC reduced its exposure to Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) by 134,355 shares. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price, is approximately $9.34 million. The quarter-end value of the position shifted by $2.89 million, which accounts for both share reduction and market price changes. The fund now holds 292,866 shares, worth $24.47 million.

What else to know

The fund sold shares, leaving Tidewater at 2.7% of 13F assets under management

Top holdings after the filing include: NYSE:CVX: $40.36 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:LGND: $37.71 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE:JPM: $37.69 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE:V: $34.93 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE:LMT: $32.86 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of April 29, 2026, shares were priced at $88.33, up 134.8% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 106.47 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.35 billion Net Income (TTM) $333.45 million Price (as of market close 2026-05-01) $87.85 One-Year Price Change 135.1%

Company Snapshot

Provides offshore marine support and transportation services, including platform supply vessels, anchor handling tug supply vessels, and specialized marine services for oil, gas, and windfarm projects.

Generates revenue primarily through the operation and chartering of its fleet, supporting exploration, development, and production activities in the offshore energy sector.

Serves a global customer base of oil and natural gas companies, independent exploration and production firms, government-controlled organizations, and offshore construction and windfarm development companies.

Specializing in offshore marine support, Tidewater serves global energy clients across oil, gas, and windfarm projects. Tidewater Inc. is a leading provider of marine support services to the offshore energy industry, operating a diversified global fleet. The company's scale and specialized capabilities position it to support both traditional oil and gas operations as well as the growing offshore wind sector. Its broad customer base and focus on operational excellence contribute to a resilient and competitive business model.

What this transaction means for investors

Villere St Denis sold about 31% of its Tidewater stake during the first quarter, but this could have been a rebalancing decision. The firm’s largest position makes up just 4.5% of the portfolio.

Tidewater stock is up by about 73.9% in 2026. It looks like Villere St Denis reduced its stake after the stock spiked in early March. Despite reducing its shares by nearly a third, the position’s value grew by 13% during the first quarter.

Tidewater will report results from the three months ended March 31 on Monday, May 4, after the market closes. It didn’t need a spike in oil prices to report strong profits. In 2025, the company recorded $426 million in free cash flow from just $1.35 billion in total revenue.

Tidewater guided 2026 revenue to a range between $1.43 billion and $1.48 billion when it reported fourth quarter results on March 2, 2026. Investors will be expecting a positive guidance revision due to spiking global oil prices.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron, JPMorgan Chase, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.