Village's Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Digital Sales, Storm Demand

Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. VLGEA have gained 4.7% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Jan. 24, 2026. This compares to the S&P 500 Index’s -2% change over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock moved 9.3% versus the S&P 500’s -3.1% change.

Village reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings for Class A shares of $1.21, which increased from $1.14 in the year-ago period. Growth was supported primarily by stronger comparable-store performance and contributions from a recently opened replacement store.

Sales increased 6.9% year over year to $641 million from $599.7 million in the comparable quarter last year. Net income rose 6% year over year to $17.9 million from $16.9 million a year earlier.

Comparable Sales and Digital Growth

Same-store sales rose 4.8% during the quarter, reflecting increased customer activity and demand across several categories. Digital sales were a standout contributor, with same-store digital sales increasing 15% year over year. According to the company, the surge in comparable-store sales was partly driven by significantly higher purchases in the final week of the quarter as customers stocked up ahead of Winter Storm Fern. Growth was also supported by continued performance improvements at remodeled and replacement stores, as well as stronger sales in fresh and pharmacy categories.

However, the company noted that the weather-related demand created a temporary boost. Excluding the estimated impact of Winter Storm Fern, same-store sales would have increased 1.4% for the quarter compared with the same period last year. Additionally, competitive store openings and the cannibalization effect from the Watchung replacement store modestly offset overall comparable growth.

Margin and Expense Trends

Despite higher sales, Village Super Market experienced some pressure on gross margins. Gross profit, as a percentage of sales, declined to 28.06% from 28.35% in the prior-year quarter. The contraction was primarily attributed to lower patronage dividends and rebates from Wakefern, an unfavorable product mix, and increased promotional spending. These pressures were partially offset by improved departmental margins and slightly lower warehouse assessment charges.

Operating and administrative expenses improved slightly as a percentage of sales, declining to 23.07% from 23.22% in the previous year. The improvement was driven mainly by lower employee, advertising and occupancy costs. Some of these savings were offset by higher professional service fees, increased weather-related maintenance costs, higher facility insurance expenses and pre-opening costs associated with store activity. Operating leverage from the late-quarter sales surge also helped reduce the expense ratio.

Additional Financial Factors

Several other financial items influenced the quarter’s results. Depreciation and amortization expenses declined slightly due to the timing of capital expenditures. Interest expense also decreased compared with the prior year, reflecting lower average outstanding debt balances. Meanwhile, interest income fell due to lower interest rates on variable-rate notes receivable and demand deposits invested with Wakefern.

The company’s effective tax rate improved modestly, coming in at 30.7% compared with 31.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Other Developments

Village Super Market’s sales growth during the fiscal year has also been supported by store development initiatives. The company opened a replacement store in Watchung, N.J., on April 9, 2025, which contributed to revenue growth during the reported quarter. The company operates 34 supermarkets across New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania under the ShopRite and Fairway banners, along with three Gourmet Garage specialty markets in New York City.

