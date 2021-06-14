Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.25

The board of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of July, with investors receiving US$0.25 per share. The dividend yield will be 4.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Village Super Market's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment made up 74% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

EPS is set to fall by 4.0% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 77%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:VLGE.A Historic Dividend June 14th 2021

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Village Super Market May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Village Super Market has seen earnings per share falling at 4.0% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Village Super Market you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

