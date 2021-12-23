Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.25

Village Super Market, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.25 per share on 27th of January. This makes the dividend yield 4.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Village Super Market's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Village Super Market was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 1.7% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 64%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:VLGE.A Historic Dividend December 23rd 2021

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.45 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.3% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Although it's important to note that Village Super Market's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Village Super Market's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Village Super Market you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

