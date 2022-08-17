Village Super Market, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) Stock Been Rising But Financials Look Weak: Should Shareholders Be Worried?

Most readers would already know that Village Super Market's (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) stock increased by 1.2% over the past month. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak financials, as long-term fundamentals ultimately dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Village Super Market's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Village Super Market is:

6.6% = US$24m ÷ US$362m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Village Super Market's Earnings Growth And 6.6% ROE

On the face of it, Village Super Market's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 14% either. Therefore, Village Super Market's flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Village Super Market's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 8.4% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:VLGE.A Past Earnings Growth August 17th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for VLGE.A? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report

Is Village Super Market Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 61% (implying that the company keeps only 39% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Village Super Market's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

In addition, Village Super Market has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Village Super Market. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Village Super Market and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

