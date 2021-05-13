Village Super Market, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) Stock Been Rising But Financials Look Weak: Should Shareholders Be Worried?

Most readers would already know that Village Super Market's (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) stock increased by 9.3% over the past three months. Given that the markets usually pay for the long-term financial health of a company, we wonder if the current momentum in the share price will keep up, given that the company's financials don't look very promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Village Super Market's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Village Super Market is:

8.4% = US$28m ÷ US$336m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.08.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Village Super Market's Earnings Growth And 8.4% ROE

When you first look at it, Village Super Market's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Village Super Market over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

We then compared Village Super Market's net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 12% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:VLGE.A Past Earnings Growth May 13th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Village Super Market's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Village Super Market Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 57% (implying that the company keeps only 43% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Village Super Market's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

In addition, Village Super Market has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Village Super Market. As a result of its low ROE and lack of mich reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Village Super Market's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

