Village Super Market, Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $17.87 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $16.89 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $640.96 million from $599.65 million last year.

Village Super Market, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.87 Mln. vs. $16.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $640.96 Mln vs. $599.65 Mln last year.

