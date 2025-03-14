Village Super Market, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends for Shareholders

Village Super Market declares quarterly cash dividends for Class A and B shares, payable April 24, 2025.

Village Super Market, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share, with payments scheduled for April 24, 2025, to shareholders on record as of April 3, 2025. The company operates 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway brands across New Jersey, Maryland, New York, and eastern Pennsylvania, as well as three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage brand in New York City. For further information, CFO John Van Orden can be contacted at the provided email and phone number.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividends have been set at a notable rate of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share, reflecting the company's financial health.

The scheduled payment date of April 24, 2025, provides clear communication to shareholders regarding their financial returns.

The company’s operation of 34 supermarkets and three specialty markets highlights its established presence in multiple key markets, indicating potential for continuous profitability.

Potential Negatives

Declaring dividends may indicate limited reinvestment in growth opportunities, potentially signaling a lack of robust future expansion plans.

FAQ

What are the declared dividends for Village Super Market in 2025?

The declared dividends are $0.25 per Class A share and $0.1625 per Class B share.

When will the dividends be payable to shareholders?

The dividends will be payable on April 24, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividends?

The record date for the dividends is April 3, 2025.

How many supermarkets does Village Super Market operate?

Village Super Market operates a chain of 34 supermarkets.

Under what names does Village Super Market operate its stores?

It operates under the ShopRite and Fairway names and has specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name.

$VLGEA insiders have traded $VLGEA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLGEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN BEGLEY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,433 shares for an estimated $435,463.

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $VLGEA stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. (NSD-VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on April 24, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2025.





Village Super Market operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway names in New Jersey, Maryland, New York and eastern Pennsylvania and three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name in New York City.









Contact:





John Van Orden, CFO













(973) 467-2200













VillageInvestorRelations@wakefern.com







