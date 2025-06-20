Village Super Market, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends for Class A and Class B Common Shares

Village Super Market declares quarterly cash dividends for shareholders, payable July 24, 2025.

Village Super Market, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. These dividends are set to be paid on July 24, 2025, to shareholders who are on record by the close of business on July 3, 2025. The company operates 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway brands across New Jersey, Maryland, New York, and eastern Pennsylvania, along with three specialty markets known as Gourmet Garage in New York City.

Potential Positives

The declaration of cash dividends indicates a strong financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The upcoming payment date suggests timely and reliable dividend distribution, enhancing shareholder confidence.

The company's operation of various supermarket brands and specialty markets highlights its diverse market presence and potential for revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of dividends may suggest limited capital availability for growth initiatives or reinvestment in the company's operations, which could concern investors looking for expansion potential.



The company’s reliance on a traditional business model of supermarkets may raise concerns in a market increasingly influenced by online grocery shopping and changing consumer habits.



Paying out cash dividends could indicate financial constraints, potentially signaling to investors that the company is prioritizing immediate returns over long-term strategic investments.

FAQ

What are the new cash dividends declared by Village Super Market?

Village Super Market declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A share and $0.1625 per Class B share.

When will the dividends be paid to shareholders?

The dividends will be payable on July 24, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2025.

How many supermarkets does Village Super Market operate?

Village Super Market operates 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway names and three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name.

In which locations does Village Super Market operate?

Village Super Market operates in New Jersey, Maryland, New York, and eastern Pennsylvania.

Who should be contacted for investor relations inquiries?

For investor relations inquiries, contact John Van Orden, CFO, at VillageInvestorRelations@wakefern.com or call (973) 467-2200.

$VLGEA Insider Trading Activity

$VLGEA insiders have traded $VLGEA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLGEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT SUMAS has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $357,314 .

. KEVIN BEGLEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $288,993.

$VLGEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $VLGEA stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. (NSD-VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on July 24, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2025.





Village Super Market operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway names in New Jersey, Maryland, New York and eastern Pennsylvania and three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name in New York City.









