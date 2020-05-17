Village Roadshow opens books to BGH Capital's revised offer

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Village Roadshow said on Monday that BGH Capital lowered its takeover offer by 40% and that it was allowing the private equity firm access to due diligence.

The owner of MovieWorld and SeaWorld theme parks said BGH new offer was now A$2.4 per share, down from A$4 it had offered earlier this year.

