Village Roadshow opens books to BGH Capital's revised offer

May 18 (Reuters) - Village Roadshow VRL.AX said on Monday that BGH Capital lowered its takeover offer by 40% and that it was allowing the private equity firm access to due diligence.

The owner of MovieWorld and SeaWorld theme parks said BGH new offer was now A$2.4 per share, down from A$4 it had offered earlier this year.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.