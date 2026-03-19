Village Gains 16% Year to Date: Should You Buy the Stock?

Village Super Market, Inc. VLGEA shares have gained 15.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 9.8% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including J Sainsbury plc JSAIY and Carrefour SA CRRFY. Shares of JSAIY and CRRFY have rallied 5.8% and 7.7%, respectively, in the same time frame. VLGEA benefits from Wakefern scale advantages, digital sales growth, store expansion, and strong cash flows, supporting margins, efficiency, market share gains, and consistent shareholder returns.



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A Key Look Into VLGEA’s Business Operations

Village Super Market, founded in 1937, operates 34 stores across New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Pennsylvania under the ShopRite, Fairway, and Gourmet Garage banners, and is a major member of Wakefern, a large retailer-owned cooperative that provides purchasing, distribution, technology and marketing advantages. The company supports digital engagement through loyalty programs and online ordering with pickup and delivery options, while a centralized commissary ensures product consistency. Village continues to invest in store upgrades, replacements, and expansion, with planned capital expenditures for new locations, remodels and technology improvements. Its partnership with Wakefern offers scale benefits but requires minimum purchase commitments and adherence to cooperative rules.

Village’s Key Tailwinds

Village benefits from strong structural tailwinds driven by its affiliation with Wakefern, the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. This relationship provides significant economies of scale in procurement, distribution, marketing, and technology, advantages typically reserved for much larger national chains. Through Wakefern, the company accesses advanced retail systems, private-label offerings, and centralized logistics, enabling it to maintain competitive pricing while preserving margins. Additionally, patronage dividends and incentives from Wakefern enhance profitability and cash flows, supporting reinvestment and shareholder returns.

Another key tailwind is steady same-store sales growth supported by digital initiatives and evolving consumer preferences. The company has seen growth in online grocery ordering, including pickup and delivery, across all banners. Digital platforms such as ShopRite and Fairway apps improve customer engagement and drive incremental sales. Growth in higher-margin segments like fresh foods and pharmacy also supports revenue expansion. These trends, combined with loyalty programs that enable targeted promotions and personalized discounts, strengthen customer retention and increase basket size over time.

Store expansion and remodeling initiatives represent an additional growth driver. The company continues to invest in larger, modernized stores that enhance the shopping experience and expand product assortment. Replacement stores, such as the recently opened Watchung location, contribute meaningfully to sales growth while improving operational efficiency. Ongoing capital expenditure plans — including new store construction, remodels, and technology upgrades — position the company to capture market share in existing regions. These initiatives also support long-term productivity gains through better layouts and higher sales per square foot.

Finally, the company benefits from strong liquidity, disciplined capital allocation, and stable cash flow generation. Operating cash flows have increased meaningfully, supported by improved working capital management and steady profitability. Access to a sizable credit facility and continued dividend payments reflect financial stability and shareholder-friendly policies.

Challenges Persist for VLGEA’s Business

The supermarket industry remains highly competitive with thin margins, exposing Village to pricing pressure, promotional intensity, and store cannibalization from new and existing competitors. Profitability is further constrained by unfavorable product mix shifts, increased promotional spending, and lower patronage dividends from Wakefern. The company is also heavily dependent on Wakefern for supply, technology, and financial support, making it vulnerable to any adverse changes in this relationship. Rising operating costs — including labor, insurance, maintenance, and professional fees — add pressure, especially given unionized workforce exposure and potential pension obligations.

Village's Valuation

The company is cheaply priced compared with the industry average. Currently, VLGEA is trading at 0.22X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, below the industry’s average of 1.36X. However, the metric remains higher than that of the company’s peers, J Sainsbury (0.19X) and Carrefour (0.18X).



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Conclusion

Despite headwinds faced from intense competition, rising operating costs, and dependence on Wakefern, strong structural tailwinds including its Wakefern affiliation, digital initiatives, and ongoing store investments supports steady growth and cash flow generation for Village.

Strong fundamentals, coupled with VLGEA’s undervaluation, present a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolio.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.