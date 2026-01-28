Village Farms vs. Mission Produce: Which Produce Stock Looks Better?

Village Farms International, Inc. VFF and Mission Produce, Inc. AVO both operate in the fresh produce space, but with distinct approaches. VFF is a greenhouse-focused grower with operations spanning produce and higher-margin categories, giving it flexibility as it reshapes its portfolio. Mission Produce, in contrast, is a global, vertically integrated avocado specialist, handling sourcing, farming, ripening and distribution across key markets.



Village Farms is emphasizing profitability, tighter cost control and better use of its assets as it works to stabilize results. Mission Produce is benefiting from strong volumes, global diversification and a slowdown in capital spending, which is helping support cash generation. While Mission Produce has a market capitalization of around $953.5 million at present, Village Farms remains a relatively smaller-cap name at roughly $392.8 million.



With produce markets normalizing, investors are increasingly focused on efficiency and balance sheet strength, making VFF and AVO worth comparing right now.

The Case for Village Farms

Village Farms is built on a long-standing foundation in greenhouse agriculture, which continues to anchor the business. Its controlled-environment growing model allows for reliable production, better cost control and consistent quality, regardless of external weather conditions. This structural advantage supports steadier margins and cash generation across produce cycles, positioning the company as an operator focused on efficiency.



The company’s greenhouse footprint also provides meaningful flexibility. Village Farms operates with significant existing capacity, giving the company the ability to scale production, shift crop mix or support new growth initiatives without heavy upfront capital spending. This flexibility allows VFF to use capital more efficiently and cushion results when produce demand or pricing becomes volatile.



Alongside produce, Village Farms has developed a sizable cannabis business built on the same growing expertise. Management is focused on disciplined execution, higher-quality products and expanding its presence in international medical markets. Its emphasis on cost leadership, consistent supply and regulatory-grade production standards supports more resilient performance as the global cannabis industry continues to mature.



Overall, Village Farms’ strategy is centered on strong execution and making the most of its assets. The produce and greenhouse business provides stability and cash flow, while cannabis adds a higher-growth layer supported by the same infrastructure and know-how. This balance positions the company as a diversified agriculture platform with both defensive and growth-oriented characteristics.

The Case for Mission Produce

Mission Produce stands as the largest fully integrated avocado producer globally, holding a significant position in the market through its scale and operational strength. In fiscal 2025, the company sold a record 691 million pounds of avocados, underscoring its leadership in North America while expanding its footprint in Europe and Asia.



With U.S. household penetration approaching 70%, AVO plays a key role in driving category growth through promotions, close retailer partnerships and data-driven category management. Its pure-play focus on avocados places the company squarely within health-oriented consumer trends and sustained demand for fresh foods.



AVO’s competitive advantage is rooted in its integrated global platform, spanning sourcing, farming, ripening, logistics and distribution. Owned Peruvian orchards provide supply consistency, quality control and the flexibility to direct fruit to the highest-value markets in real time.



Beyond avocados, the portfolio is expanding through blueberries and mangoes, leveraging the same playbook of market share gains, consumer education and cross-selling. Brand positioning targets health-conscious, value-seeking and younger consumers, supported by growing digital investments in data tools, demand forecasting and customer insights.



AVO’s investment thesis is supported by solid cash generation and a strong balance sheet. Fiscal 2025 produced record adjusted EBITDA and more than $180 million in operating cash flow over two years, with leverage remaining well below 1X EBITDA. As capital spending eases, free cash flow visibility improves. AVO’s scale, diversified sourcing and pricing flexibility help it navigate volatility and support long-term value creation.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for VFF & AVO?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Village Farms’ current fiscal-year sales suggests a year-over-year decline of about 27%, while the EPS implies 165.6% growth. The consensus estimate for EPS for the current fiscal year has remained unchanged at 21 cents over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for the next fiscal-year sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 14.3%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mission Produce’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS indicates declines of 10.2% and 10.1%, respectively. EPS estimates for this fiscal have moved up 47.9% to 71 cents in the past 30 days. Mission Produce’s annual sales and earnings for the next fiscal year are slated to increase 1.7% and 4.2% year over year, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VFF & AVO: A Look at Past-Year Stock Performance

Over the past year, shares of Village Farms have soared 381.9% compared with Mission Produce’s growth of 11.7%. While VFF has easily outpaced the benchmark S&P 500’s return of 17.6%, AVO has underperformed the same.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VFF vs. AVO: Valuation Snapshot

Village Farms currently trades at a forward price-to-sales multiple of 1.55, which is way above its median level of 0.69. Meanwhile, Mission Produce is trading at a forward 12-month P/S of 0.76, above its one-year median of 0.68. Village Farms trades well above its historical norm, leaving little room for execution errors. Mission Produce’s more modest valuation reflects measured expectations and a more balanced risk-reward profile.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VFF vs. AVO: Which Is the Better Bet Now?

While Village Farms offers a mix of greenhouse produce and cannabis exposure, its investment case depends on executing well across multiple businesses. Mission Produce, by contrast, presents a more focused and predictable story, built around scale, operational control and disciplined execution. With produce markets normalizing, investors appear better served by businesses that emphasize stability, visibility and steady cash generation. Given its integrated platform, clearer operating trajectory and more balanced risk profile, Mission Produce stands out as the better bet right now for investors seeking reliability and execution-driven performance.



Mission Produce currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), whereas Village Farms carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

