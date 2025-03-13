VILLAGE FARMS INTL Earnings Results: $VFF Reports Quarterly Earnings

VILLAGE FARMS INTL ($VFF) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, missing estimates of -$0.02 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $82,550,000, beating estimates of $80,667,690 by $1,882,310.

VILLAGE FARMS INTL Insider Trading Activity

VILLAGE FARMS INTL insiders have traded $VFF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL A DEGIGLIO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 141,470 shares for an estimated $140,090 .

. STEPHEN C RUFFINI (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $18,400

VILLAGE FARMS INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of VILLAGE FARMS INTL stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

