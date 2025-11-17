Village Farms International (VFF) Price Target Increased by 31.11% to 5.02

The average one-year price target for Village Farms International (NasdaqCM:VFF) has been revised to $5.02 / share. This is an increase of 31.11% from the prior estimate of $3.82 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $5.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.73% from the latest reported closing price of $3.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Village Farms International. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFF is 0.25%, an increase of 52.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.03% to 30,904K shares. The put/call ratio of VFF is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AdvisorShares Investments holds 5,964K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,369K shares , representing an increase of 43.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFF by 356.37% over the last quarter.

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 3,369K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,343K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFF by 69.98% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF holds 2,778K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares , representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFF by 115.16% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 2,392K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares , representing a decrease of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFF by 34.43% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,776K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFF by 191.25% over the last quarter.

