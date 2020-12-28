Village Farms International (VFF) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.6% Higher

Village Farms International, Inc. VFF was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $9.30 to $12.00 in the past one-month time frame._



The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Village Farms International. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Village Farms International currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Consumer Products - Staples industry is Newell Brands Inc. NWL, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

