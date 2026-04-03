Village Farms CFO Stephen Ruffini Transitions To New Role; Initiates Successor Search

(RTTNews) - Village Farms International Inc. (VFF, VFF.TO), a cannabis and plant-based consumer packaged goods company, on Friday announced that Chief Financial Officer Stephen Ruffini will transition from the role and will remain in position until a replacement is identified.

Ruffini is expected to assume a new leadership role focused on mergers and acquisitions following the transition.

Ruffini joined the company as Chief Financial Officer in 2009.

The company said it has initiated a formal search process for a permanent successor.

Village Farms International closed trading 0.36% lesser at $2.7400 on the Nasdaq. In the after-hours, the stock traded 2.55% higher at $2.8100.

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